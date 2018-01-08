Home invaders tell man to 'give it up' before he was shot

A 27-year-old Macon man was shot late Sunday after he refused to "give it up" in a home invasion robbery.
Michael Hughes told investigators two black males knocked on his door at 3608 Wericoba Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday, a Bibb County sheriff's news release stated.
The men told Hughes to "give it up" but he said he didn't 'have anything and one of them shot him in the leg at his home not far from Broadway near Mead Road , the release stated.
Hughes was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in critical condition.
Never miss a local story.
No description of the suspects was immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
Comments