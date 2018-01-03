More Videos

    A Warner Robins man who fled from a Georgia State Patrol Trooper crashed his green Oldsmobile into a black pickup truck at Vineville and Brookdale avenues in Macon, GA, on Jan. 4, 2017.

Crime

Man subdued after chase, crash on Vineville tells trooper it's his first time in Macon

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 03, 2018 03:37 PM

After leading a Georgia State Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash that clogged traffic in midtown Macon early Wednesday afternoon, a Warner Robins man said it was his first time in the city.

"He drove the entire length of Vineville on the wrong side of the road in excess of 100 mph," Cpl. Michael Burns told The Telegraph at Vineville and Brookdale avenues, where the crash occurred

Burns said he tried to stop the man at Forsyth and Tucker roads for an expired tag on his green Oldsmobile.

"He pulled into the Forsyth Road Kroger, failed to yield to my blue lights and siren, and turned back out on Forsyth Road," Burns said.

The Oldsmobile sped southbound in the middle lane, which was, at the time, open for northbound traffic only.

"People were flying out of his way the whole way," Burns said.

The Oldsmobile collided with a truck that was making a left turn from Brookdale Avenue on a green light, Burns said.

The man driving the Oldsmobile hopped out and started running toward Payne City. Burns said the only injuries the man sustained were from running face-first into a chimney after the crash and then being shot in the face with a stun gun.

"He said it was his first time ever being in Macon," Burns said. "It's very fortunate he didn't hit anybody else. It could have been a lot worse."

Burns said the Warner Robins man and two others in the pickup truck were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for minor injuries.

The Warner Robins man, whose identity was not immediately available, likely will face felony fleeing and other traffic charges.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

