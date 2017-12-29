Christmas morning burglars steal jewelry from Sam's Club and electronics from Walmart

4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year Pause

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

1:11 Teen shot dead in apparent home invasion

0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

2:16 Tips for shooting great fireworks photos

1:20 Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street

1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon