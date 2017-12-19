Hayward Altman, district attorney for the Middle Judicial Circuit, speaks at a news conference Friday. Altman announced that he would ask a grand jury to indict three former Washington County sheriff’s deputies on felony murder charges stemming from the death of Eurie Martin in July.
Hayward Altman, district attorney for the Middle Judicial Circuit, speaks at a news conference Friday. Altman announced that he would ask a grand jury to indict three former Washington County sheriff’s deputies on felony murder charges stemming from the death of Eurie Martin in July. Grant Blankenship Georgia Public Broadcasting
Hayward Altman, district attorney for the Middle Judicial Circuit, speaks at a news conference Friday. Altman announced that he would ask a grand jury to indict three former Washington County sheriff’s deputies on felony murder charges stemming from the death of Eurie Martin in July. Grant Blankenship Georgia Public Broadcasting

Crime

Ex-Washington County deputies indicted on felony murder charges in man's stun gun death

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 19, 2017 06:45 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 07:15 PM

Three former Washington County sheriff's deputies were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges including felony murder in the July 7 stun gun death of a Milledgeville man.

Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland and Rhett Scott were fired from the department after a GBI investigation concluded that the officers had violated standard operating procedure when they hit 58-year-old Eurie Martin with a stun gun multiple times before handcuffing him.

In a video of the incident, Martin appeared to be experiencing physical distress before becoming unresponsive. He died in the front yard of a home in Deepstep, where police encountered him while checking out a report of a suspicious person.

Each officer was indicted on two counts of felony murder with underlying offenses of aggravated assault and false imprisonment in addition to two counts of involuntary manslaughter from reckless conduct and simple assault, Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney Hayward Altman said. Each of the officers also was indicted on a count false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With certain underlying offenses, more than a single felony murder can be charged.

A bench warrant was issued for all three former deputies.

"They will be turning themselves into the Washington County detention center tomorrow morning," Altman said early evening Tuesday.

A first appearance is set for Wednesday in Emanuel County.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

    Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018.

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper
Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe 4:46

Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe
Cop Shop Podcast: Shoplifter crams 3:21

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoplifter crams "mass quantities" in pants

View More Video