Crime

Shooting victims from late Monday night identified

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

December 18, 2017 11:55 PM

Two men were shot Monday night, and one died at the scene, about two blocks from Vineville Avenue.

About 10:45 p.m., two men were reported shot at 241 Riley Ave. at Cobblestone Square Apartments, said Coroner Leon Jones. Both were shot in the chest.

One man, Lennon Guice, 20, believed to be from Fulton County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, Theangelo Davis, 32, was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition late Monday, Jones said. Davis is believed to be from out of town.

"This is the 28th homicide we've had this year," Jones said. "It's terrible."

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

