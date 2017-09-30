Cops: Macon man with rifle shot twice after forcing way into ex-girlfriend’s place

A Macon man was in critical condition Saturday suffering from gunshot wounds after he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, opened fire with a rifle and was shot twice by a man inside, sheriff’s investigators said.
The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. at Cherry Tree Hill Apartments at 2050 Old Clinton Road in northeast Macon.
According to what Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were told, Tommy Dumas, 24, had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s place there, barged inside and “fired shots,” a sheriff’s news release said.
“A male reported to be a friend of the ex-girlfriend was also in the apartment and grabbed his handgun, firing shots at Dumas, striking him twice,” the statement noted. “Dumas ran out of the apartment and had another person drive him to the hospital.”
The episode was still being investigated Saturday afternoon.
