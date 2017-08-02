LukaTDB Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crime

4-year-old shot in Warner Robins

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 02, 2017 8:26 PM

A 4-year-old was shot in the leg in Warner Robins on Wednesday afternoon.

The child was inside a car near Commercial Circle about 3:40 p.m. when the gun accidentally fired, according to a news release from the city police department.

The shot is believed to be self-inflicted.

Police didn’t know the child’s condition late Wednesday night.

The incident is being investigated and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

