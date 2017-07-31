Others were arguing, but a 16-year-old was shot in the stomach

A 16-year-old is in intensive care Monday morning after being shot during a dispute in a Perry neighborhood.
Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a report that a young man had been shot in the abdomen.
Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn said investigators worked overnight interviewing witnesses to the shooting near the corner of Betty and Bill streets.
“Apparently there was a dispute between other people and family members showed up and he was one of them,” Lynn said of the victim. “We’re still piecing together the stories.”
The teen, whose identity was not released due to his age, was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon where he underwent surgery.
The preliminary investigation shows “one of them started shooting at a house and someone else stepped out basically to defend themselves,”Lynn said.
Police are working to identify the shooter who ran away from the neighborhood that’s wedged between Courtney Hodges Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Come back to macon.com for updates on this story and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments