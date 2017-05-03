Crime

May 03, 2017 12:22 PM

Deputies searching for woman accused of exploiting elderly person

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is casting an online drag net for a 39-year-old woman accused of preying on a senior citizen.

Christy Lynn Parks is wanted for burglary in the second degree, forgery and exploitation of an elderly person, according to a post on the sheriff’s office facebook page.

Parks, who is about 5 feet 1 and 120 pounds, could be driving a black GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Kenneth Hester at 478-951-7659 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

