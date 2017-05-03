Deputies searching for woman accused of exploiting elderly person

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is casting an online drag net for a 39-year-old woman accused of preying on a senior citizen.
Christy Lynn Parks is wanted for burglary in the second degree, forgery and exploitation of an elderly person, according to a post on the sheriff’s office facebook page.
Parks, who is about 5 feet 1 and 120 pounds, could be driving a black GMC Yukon.
Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Kenneth Hester at 478-951-7659 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
