Inmate found dead in Muscogee County Jail

A 42-year-old inmate was found dead early Saturday in the Muscogee County Jail, according to a news release.
Undra Williams was booked into the jail on April 23 and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance and obstruction of an officer.
Staff at the jail found him unresponsive in his bunk around 4:50 a.m. Saturday. Medical personnel at the jail tried to revive him before an ambulance arrived on the scene around 5:08 a.m., but they were unsuccessful, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
A coroner arrived on the scene at 5:46 a.m. and pronounced him dead. The cause of death hasn’t been determined, but officials said there is no indication of foul play.
“The family of Mr. Williams was notified of his death and the sheriff’s office extends their deepest sympathy,” said Dena Bearden, Sheriff Donna Tompkins’ executive assistant.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments