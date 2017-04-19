Tricky women work scams on store clerks in midstate

Two women using a misdirection scheme are being sought in a series of thefts at Middle Georgia stores.
In the robberies, one of the suspects lures a store clerk away from the counter while the other goes behind it and steals the employee’s purse or wallet, according to a Facebook post by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The women have been recorded on several surveillance videos working their deception and are being sought not only by Bibb sheriff’s, but also by the police departments in Perry and Forsyth, the post said.
An infant and a child about 8 or 9 years old have been seen with the women, who are traveling in a red car that may be a Honda Civic.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the women are urged to call Investigator Daniel Putnam at 478-952-1678 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
