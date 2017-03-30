Police search for man and woman suspected of shoplifting from the mall

Centerville police don’t know their names, but they have photographs of two people accused of shoplifting.
Officers released surveillance images Wednesday of a man and a woman in the Belk store at the Galleria Mall.
The man is wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap and the woman had sunglasses propped on her head.
They left the shopping center in a champagne-colored Honda Civic.
Anyone who can identify them is urged to call Centerville police at 478-953-4222.
