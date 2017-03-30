Crime

March 30, 2017 6:10 AM

Police search for man and woman suspected of shoplifting from the mall

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Centerville police don’t know their names, but they have photographs of two people accused of shoplifting.

Officers released surveillance images Wednesday of a man and a woman in the Belk store at the Galleria Mall.

The man is wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap and the woman had sunglasses propped on her head.

They left the shopping center in a champagne-colored Honda Civic.

Anyone who can identify them is urged to call Centerville police at 478-953-4222.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man shot in the leg

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos