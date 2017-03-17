Man shot in argument over a television

A 47-year-old Macon man is charged with aggravated assault after a man was shot Thursday night in northeast Bibb County.
Eddie Evans is accused of shooting 42-year-old Kelsey Risby just after 11 p.m. at Evans’ apartment at 1737 Graham Road, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Risby visited Evans at Raintree Apartments where they got into an argument about a television and Evans pulled out a gun and shot Risby once in the left leg.
Risby was in stable condition early Friday at Medical Center, Navicent Health, and Evans was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
