March 3, 2017 12:06 PM

Coffee County woman found safe, man faces charges in her disappearance

By Laura Corley

A 21-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home in south Georgia on Thursday morning is safe and a 22-year-old man she was with is facing charges in her disappearance.

Veronica DeLeon was located by authorities Friday morning, according to a news release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Milikae Scott, 22, faces charges in connection with her disappearance, the release said.

Sheriff officials believed DeLeon was in danger while she was missing due to past incidents between her and Scott.

