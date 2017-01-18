‘I didn’t know it was illegal,’ cocaine kingpin says of making first sales

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says Pause

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

0:36 Motorcycle crashes with semi

1:19 Greater Dialogue 'makes us safer,' district attorney says in announcing new advisory board

0:09 Fleeing motorist slams into utility police in Houston County

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

0:59 Dunk changed momentum in Westside win