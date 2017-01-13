Fort Valley man killed in crash on Ga. 96

A 36-year-old Fort Valley man was killed in a crash east of town Friday morning, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.
Kerey Weatherspoon was at the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Spark when it crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Ga. 96 near Lane Packing Co. about 10:40 a.m., the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
Weatherspoon was taken to the Peach County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Georgia State Patrol is helping work the wreck and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during the investigation.
