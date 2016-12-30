Masked gunmen force Advance Auto workers to open safe, cash registers in armed robbery

Guns were pointed at three Advance Auto Parts workers as the Perry store was robbed Thursday night.
Just after 8:15 p.m., two masked black men wearing hoodies carried handguns into the store and confronted the manager and two clerks behind the counter, Capt. Heath Dykes of the Perry Police Department said.
The manager was forced to the back to open the safe, while the others were told to lie on the floor.
The gunmen also made the workers open the cash registers and they took the money and got away.
“I feel like they had a car stashed at a location and basically ran to it,” Dykes said.
One of the gunman had on a red bandana across his face, while the other had on a black cloth mask.
Dykes feels the robbery could be connected to similar holdups in Middle Georgia in recent weeks.
Anyone with information is urged to call Perry police at 478-988-2824 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
