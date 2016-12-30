Masked gunmen force Advance Auto workers to open safe, cash registers in armed robbery

1:57 Jason Vorhees favorite images of 2016 Pause

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:03 Killing of Peach deputies makes officer who shot suspect more alert

1:53 'They were unable to survive,' fire chief says of family of 3

3:04 Beau Cabell's favorite pictures of 2016

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

6:40 Law enforcement officers remember Deonn Carter as "an angel"

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:10 Special collections archive holds Mercer's Baptist identity