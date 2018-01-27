Annabelle Smith crowned Miss WRHS 2018

Annabelle Smith was crowned Miss Warner Robins High School 2018 on Jan. 20 in the school’s annual pageant held in the Warner Robins High School Theatre.
Smith won the interview portion of the pageant and was runner-up in the talent category. She is in 12th grade.
Nia Robinson was first runner-up and the talent winner. The second runner-up was Joy Bembry, who also chosen as the People’s Choice winner and Miss Congeniality.
Jaida James was third runner-up and the winner of the Speech and On Stage Question. JMonet Hill was chosen as the fourth runner-up, and the academic winner was Laykin McSwain.
Smith will be graduating with honors in May and is planning to attend the University of Georgia. She is considering a career in orthopedic surgery and is currently shadowing Dr. Kinnebrew at OrthoGeorgia. She is Warner Robins High School’s head student athletic trainer, standing on the sidelines at sporting events to assist.
She is a member of the Beta Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is on the school’s ping pong team and is the head of the Spirit Squad for the basketball team. She is a KAZ member and KAZ ambassador for Warner Robins High School.
Smith has been participating in pageants for years and has held numerous titles. She has been Little, Junior and Preteen Miss Dogwood, Little Miss and Junior Miss Warner Robins and Young Miss Melon. She was Miss Warner Robins Middle School.
“Pageants are something that I enjoy, but being in Miss Warner Robins High School was something that was a little more special for me; since I have gone through school there and loved Warner Robins so much. It was a great way to finish out my high school career,” Smith said.
The morning of the pageant, the interviews were held with the contestants, and Smith won that category. She said the questions during the interview asked about activities she was involved in and general knowledge.
For her talent, she sang “Tin Man” and played the guitar
After winning the high school pageant, Smith’s calendar got a lot busier. She will be representing Warner Robins High School in various ways, from judging a middle school talent show and other pageants to making a video to promote the AP program at the school.
“I am just hoping to get in as much as I can before I graduate,” Smith said.
“All my siblings have gone to Warner Robins High School and my oldest sibling is 30. They were all involved in baseball, theater, swimming so I have been attending events at the school since I was born. I have been a Demon as long as I can remember. Showing up my freshman year, it was such an honor and I was so excited to be at Warner Robins High School finally myself,” Smith said.
