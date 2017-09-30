Giant Ferris wheel, snakes, stunt shows and music to liven up Georgia National Fair

The Midway Sky Eye, one of the largest traveling Ferris wheels in North America, will be making a debut at the 28th annual Georgia National Fair in Perry.
“The ferris wheel stands 155 feet tall, which is 30 feet above the ball on the clock tower,” said Keaton Walker, marketing and sponsorship director at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.
The attraction seats up to six people in each gondola and can hold a total of 216 people at one time. The attraction will be available for an extra fee of $5 per person, according to Walker.
The fair, which Walker says includes more than $600,000 in free entertainment, draws people not only from Georgia, but the surrounding states.
“We have people who come from surrounding states…Central and South Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama,” she said.
Last year, fair attendance hit a record high with 536,840 visitors.
This year, there are a number of new exhibits and shows. One of them, The Nerveless Nocks, is a daredevil stunt show featuring stunt man Cyrus Nock, who rides a motorcycle at a high speed in the Loop-The-Loop in The Ball of Steel while his sister, Angelina Nock, stands in the center of the ball.
The Southeastern Reptile Rescue will feature venomous and nonvenomous snakes as well as other reptiles. New comedy shows include Dan-Dan The Farmer Man: Comedy Rainmaker Show as well as the Chef Landry Comedy Cajun Cooking Show. The animal exhibit Wolves of the World is also new to the fair.
And, of course, there is the music.
“All of our free concerts will be outside on the Georgia National Fair stage,” said Walker. “Some of the free concerts include The Swinging Medallions, A Thousand Horses, Little River Band, Brian McKnight, and Drake White.”
Concert headliners are Brothers Osborne on Oct. 7 and Trace Adkins on Oct. 14. Walker said tickets are still available for $40 each. If purchased online, the ticket price will include admission to the fair.
According to the Georgia National Fair website, Brothers Osborne are singer/songwriter siblings who are the Country Music Association’s reigning “Vocal Duo of the Year” and were recently named “Vocal Duo of the Year’ and ‘New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year’ at the 52nd American Country Music Awards.
Adkins has sold more than 10 million albums, according to the website. His hits include “Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and “Songs About Me.”
In addition to entertainment, Walker said there are between 2,500 and 3,000 participants in the livestock competitions, most of whom are from Georgia. Although the livestock exhibits are primarily Thursday through Sunday on both weekends, there will be some livestock showings each of the fair days.
Fair attendees can finish off their evening by enjoying a 10-20 minute fireworks display sponsored by the Georgia Lottery. Approximately $40,000 to $45,000 has been spent on fireworks alone, Walker said.
The fair will open to the public at 3 p.m. Oct. 5. The final day of the fair is Oct. 15. General admission is $10 per person with children 10 and under free. Armband days and specialty days are also scheduled. Dates and prices can be found at http://georgianationalfair.com.
