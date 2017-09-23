‘Diamonds & Denim,’ ‘English Tea’ are favorite fall events

“Diamonds & Denim,” a reverse raffle and silent auction, is coming up on Saturday, October 7, offering the opportunity to win up to $10,000.
Hosted by the Homebuilders Association of Middle Georgia, the event will be held at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins. Event coordinator Sheree Nadeau describes the evening as the perfect “fall bash.”
“We want everyone to come out and join us for a night of fun, food, drinks and live music from the ultimate party band, A2Z.”
Single tickets for the event are $35, or $65 for couples, and are available at the door. Raffle tickets are $100, which admits two people. A maximum of 300 and a minimum of 200 tickets will be sold for the chance to win the cash prize. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Museum of Aviation. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the function ending at 11 p.m.
For complete details about Diamonds and Denim contact Bonnie Smith or Rachel Shurling at 478-471-8293, or email maconhomebuilders@cox.net.
English Tea and Fashion Show
The local chapter of The Daughters of the British Empire will host its popular “Traditional English Tea and Fashion Show” on Sunday, October 15, at 2:30 p.m. The gathering has become a tradition in Middle Georgia and is the perfect opportunity to wear your favorite hat. This year the tea will be held at the Fairway Ridge Club House at Houston Springs, 375 Pebble Beach Drive, in Perry. Tickets are $25 but are limited. Reserved tables are available in seating arrangements of four or six.
One of the special features of the tea is that guests will be “piped” in by a drum major in complete Scottish uniform. The Middle Georgia Flute Choir will perform and, as an added attraction this year, a plein air (to paint in outdoor daylight) artist from the Ocmulgee Arts Association will have paintings on display. Also, there will be a silent auction and a “grand raffle” that includes themed baskets.
For tickets, contact Anne Sanders, event coordinator, at 478-335-1487, or asanders@cox.net; or visit the British Pantry & Tea Room, 100 Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville.
Proceeds from the tea benefit Mountbatten House retirement home serving men and women alike and which operates under the patronage of the Daughters of the British Empire (DBE). DBE is a non-profit, American charitable society for ladies of British or British Commonwealth descent (or ladies married to men of British or British Commonwealth descent). Complete information about the organization is online at www.dbesociety.org.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
