Make plans to join with the community for a time of prayer

With all that is going on in our nation right now, a free event will be held that couldn’t be more timely.
It is Cry Out America — a day where Americans gather to cry out to God in public prayer.
The event is held each year on 9/11 — Patriot Day — and is an annual observation started by the National Day of Prayer Task Force.
According to Emily Dennis, who serves not only as the Houston County coordinator for Cry Out America but also as the co-coordinator for Georgia, the National Day of Prayer Task Force is a private organization has a simple goal — to organize the Christian community, regardless of denomination, to gather and publicly pray for America.
Dennis said that the event in Houston County will be a prayer gathering with different pastors and lay people leading specific prayers for specific areas.
“We will remember the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and pray and pledge allegiance to our nation. We will take time to honor and pray for our Houston County first responders,” said Dennis. “We will be asking God to heal our lives and our country.”
The local event for Houston County will be held in Perry on the old Houston County Courthouse lawn. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church on Main Street in Perry.
“Across the country there will be thousands of gatherings in large and small towns with people joining in prayer for God to send a Christ awakening to America,” said Dennis. “We are encouraged to hold the prayer time at the courthouse in the county seat since it is a place of governmental authority. The Bible tells us that prayer is effective.”
Stephen Byrd, lead pastor at Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins, said there were several reasons for Christians to gather together for public prayer.
“First of all, God tells us to do it,” Byrd said. “But secondly, it reminds us not to have the individualist notion that prayer is just for us. Prayer is for others and we are to intercede for others, for our families, for those we don’t know, for our leaders and for the world at large.”
Byrd said that the apostle Paul wrote about the importance of praying for our leaders in 1 Timothy; a reminder that praying for others takes the focus off ourselves.
“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all men, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life, godly and respectful in every way,” Paul wrote.
The public is welcome and encourage to attend the Perry event from noon-1 p.m. It is suggested to bring lawn chairs.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net.
Comments