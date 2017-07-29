Veterans Day gala to support veterans build

It may seem a little early to post an event on your calendar for November, but this one is unique to the Middle Georgia community. Always being asked what’s going on Veterans Day in Warner Robins, home of Robins Air Force Base, I am pleased to report Houston County Habitat for Humanity will host an inaugural event 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Museum of Aviation Century of Flight Hangar, 1942 Heritage Boulevard. The Veterans Day Gala will honor World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans by also bringing attention to the effort to raise funds to build or repair homes for veterans and their families through a program called Veterans Build. Habitat for Humanity has partnered with veteran volunteers in support of providing safe and accessible places to live for veterans facing disabilities or other challenges.
Tickets for Veteran Day Gala are $50 per person or $500 for a sponsor table seating eight. Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m. followed by dinner, a ceremony and entertainment, including rising country music singer Colby Dee.
“This is an opportunity to honor those who have served our country by offering our gifts, prayers and service,” said Cheryl Glover, Habitat for Humanity resource development director. “The funds from this event will be exclusively reserved for veterans as a ‘hand up,’ not a ‘hand out’ to veterans in need,” she said.
Houston County Habitat for Humanity is asking for a brief biography and photo of veterans you would like recognized during the event. Submit any entries to veteransbuild@hocohabitat.org. For tickets to Veterans Day Gala contact Cheryl Glover at 478-328-3388, extension 3.
The city of Warner Robins continues to honor all who served by offering two memorial opportunities at Veterans Memorial Park directly in front of City Hall, 700 Watson Boulevard. The first is the Wall of Honor which has inscriptions to honor a veteran. Each branch of the uniformed Armed Forces has a wall for inscriptions. Each inscribed plate is $100, with no limit to the amount of wall plates that can be ordered. Wall inscriptions may be purchased by veterans or by others to honor veterans.
The other option is to Dedicate-a-Brick which will be placed in the Veterans Memorial Park in front of City Hall. Only one person per 4 inch by 8 inch brick may be memorialized at the cost of $75. Both Wall of Honor and Dedicate-a-Brick purchases are tax deductible. Contact Kim Demoonie at 478-302-5530 or email her at kdemoonie@wrga.gov for further details on the program.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
