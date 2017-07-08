Get some good stuff for yourself while you help out museum

More than 300 donated items will be auctioned Saturday at the 32nd annual Auction and Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine in the Century of Flight Hanger at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base.
The event, a fundraiser for the museum, will give attendees the opportunity to win $20,000, $10,000 or $5,000, according to Sara Koohang, public relations and marketing specialist. Admission tickets to the auction are $100 for two people and includes the opportunity to win one of the three cash prizes. The ticket also includes two drink tickets and unlimited food from more than two dozen local restaurants. A cash bar will also be available.
A 50/50 raffle will also be held during the evening’s event with a live game with the purchase of a “blinky” pen for $10, according to Mary Lynn Harrison, special events manager, who said the winner usually takes home more than a $1,000.
The silent auction will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. and the live auction will begin at 8 p.m., Koohang said. With more than 300 items donated for the auctions, Koohang said the live auction will feature a lot of “experienced-driven” items for both families and couples. Some of the items include trips to Disney World, the Grand Bahama and Las Vegas as well as football tickets and jewelry. From 6:30-7:30 p.m., attendees can taste the local cuisine while they browse the items.
“This is one of our biggest fundraisers for the year,” Koohang said. “It’s a great way for us to bid off all of these items. It’s great because all of these items are donated to us, and people start donating pretty early on.”
Last year, the event raised about $130,000 between the raffle ticket sales and the silent and live auctions, Harrison said. She said a maximum of 2,000 tickets are being sold.
“I really like when the live auction is going on and everybody starts raising those paddles up,” Harrison said. “I really like to watch the crowd. It really is a fun event. Last year, the largest item went for around $3,200. One year, we had something that went for $10,000.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Museum of Aviation, from committee members and several local merchants, or on the museum website, www.museumofaviation.org.
