Memorial Day and Perry events kick off summer

Memorial Day observances to remember those who paid the ultimate price while serving our nation will be held throughout Middle Georgia on Monday. American Legion Post 172 will host the ceremony at Magnolia Park Cemetery on Pleasant Hill Road in Warner Robins starting at 11 a.m. More than 1,500 flags will be placed throughout the grounds the day before in preparation for the event, according to Post Commander Michael Brannan. Guest speaker for the ceremony will be Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms.
Perry’s Memorial Day observation will begin at 10 a.m.at Memorial Gardens Cemetery located on Ga. 41.
Andersonville National Historic Site will host a series of commemorative activities starting with the Avenue of Flags being raised on Friday. The impressive flag display flanks the driveway leading to the main entrance of the national cemetery and is held five times a year at Andersonville during significant ceremonial events. Those observances are the national Former POW Recognition Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, National POW/MIA Recognition Day and Veterans Day weekends.
On Saturday, gravesites at Andersonville will have American flags placed at each headstone. Removal of the flags from each gravesites will be on Tuesday.
The focal point of Memorial Day weekend at Andersonville will be 2 p.m. Sunday. The ceremony will include a musical program, guest speaker and the placement of memorial wreaths.
Wine event in Perry
The Perry Downtown Merchants Association will host the fifth annual Progressive Wine Tasting from 6-9 p.m. June 2. More than 20 merchants and the farmers markets will be participating along the 900 block of historic downtown Perry. Tickets are $15 each and available in advance online through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-progressive-wine-tasting-tickets-34048106804?aff=es2. Tickets purchased at the event are $20 each. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
The Perry Downtown Merchants Association hosts events throughout the year with the intent of bringing interest to the arts, retail, restaurants and other business and government venues in Perry, The organization meets the first Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Perfect Pear, 922 Carroll Street, Perry.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
