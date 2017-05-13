Local pageants spread crowns around

Several local organizations connected with Middle Georgia fairs and festivals have held their spring pageant. These young women will go forth during the next year representing their communities.
The 2017 Miss Georgia Peach pageant was held March 26 in Fort Valley. The 2017 Miss Georgia Peach Queen was Sydney Locke of Edison. First runner-up and interview winner was Melanie Wood of Warner Robins; second runner-up and photogenic winner was Jamie Wallach of Peachtree City; third runner-up was Ella Ondike of Perry; and fourth runner-up was Gabrielle Rump of Macon.
The Georgia Peach pageant has categories in several age groups.
In the Junior Miss Georgia Peach category, Junior Miss Georgia Peach was Charleigh Harper of Nashville; Abigail Synder of Kathleen won talent; Mary Rowland of Warner Robins was first runner-up; Kalin Moultrie of Marietta was second runner-up; McKenna Mackie of Adel was third runner-up; and Abbigail Howard of Leesburg was fourth runner-up.
In the Teen Miss Georgia Peach category, Bella Hayes of Watkinsville was crowned queen; Amelia Ann Stanford of Cuthbert was first runner-up; second runner-up was Dyanna Hayes of Ambrose; third runner-up was Abigail Zerwig of Metter; and fourth runner-up was Chadaraia Cochran of Perry.
In the Little Miss Georgia Peach and court, Amelia Anne Reed of Leesburg was crowned queen; first runner-up was Lauren Harris of Americus; second runner-up was Olivia Rozell of Bonaire; third runner-up was Ellie Taylor of Forsyth; and fourth runner-up was Lexi Belle Hardy of Hawkinsville.
In the Tiny Miss Georgia Peach category, Adyson Ricketson of Albany was crowned Miss Tiny Georgia Peach; Abigail Goss of Hawkinsville won the potogenic award; first runner-up was Shyanne Elizabeth Card of Cordele; second runner-up was Reagan Lee Broadway of Boston; third runner-up was Cali Grace Williamson of Perry; and fourth runner-up was Kenndi Blackshear of Hawkinsville.
Also, held in March was the 2017 Miss Dogwood Queens pageant. Miss Dogwood Queen is Anna Claire Brown, a junior at Veterans High School. Miss Teen Dogwood is Lizzie Driggers, an eighth-grader at Bonaire Middle School. Pre-Teen Miss Dogwood is Denim Lovett, a seventh-grader at Bonaire Middle School. Junior Miss Dogwood is Kailey Burress, a fourth-grader at Matt Arthur Elementary School. Little Miss Dogwood is Chloe Cross, a first-grader at Fullington Academy. Tiny Miss Dogwood is Jessa Grinolds, a student at Second Baptist 3K school.
The Hawkinsville Harness Festival which was held Feb. 25 at the Benjamin Hawkins Auditorium in Hawkinsville. According to organizers, the pageant is sponsored and directed by Lisa’s Chics, a helping hands outreach group in Hawkinsville. Proceeds from this pageant benefit the Lisa’s Chics outreach ministry, the Hawkinsville Harness Festival, Pulaski County Relay for Life, a scholarship for the Miss Harness Festival Queen and a scholarship for a Hawkinsville High School senior in memory of Lisa Hatcher Neal.Tthe winners of the Miss Harness Festival pageant work on community service projects throughout the year benefiting many organizations.
The 2017 Harness Festival queens are Tiffany Renee Pitts, Miss Harness Festival Queen; Briana L. Conner, Teen Miss Harness Festival Queen; Callie Grace Scarborough, Junior Miss Harness Festival Queen; Haylee Wood, Young Miss Harness Festival Queen; Kathryn Bronson, Little Miss Harness Festival Queen; Kinsley Smith, Tiny Miss Harness Festival Queen; Abigail Goss, Teeny Miss Harness Festival Queen; and Brayla Hall, Toddler Miss Harness Festival Queen.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net.
