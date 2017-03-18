Wellston Station has something for everybody

About a year or so ago, I was at the library in the historical room doing some research when I met a couple there also doing a little research. But while I was there doing research for an article I was writing, they were there looking up our local history to find inspiration for a business they were planning on opening.
Stephen and Connie Rollyson found their name and just a couple of weeks ago Wellston Station opened.
Since I had met them early on, I kept an ear out for the opening and last week, just a week or so after they had that opening, my mother and I had lunch at Wellston Station.
It is hard to describe Wellston Station in just a couple of words but here goes — it is a restaurant, a coffee shop, a music venue, all rolled up into one — with a few extras on the side.
But if I just had to use one word to describe Wellston Station, I would use community because from all appearances, the Wellston Station chugged into town to be a part of our community.
A full house at their first game night might illustrate it the best — older folks playing cards, younger folks playing board games, little kids playing Legos. Everybody welcome, everybody included and everybody having a good time.
The perfect place for members of an International City to congregate.
The Wellston Station opens at 8 a.m. and is open until at 8 p.m. every evening — later if there is a show on the stage. Breakfast, I have heard is awesome; lunch, which Mama and I tried was awesome. We had the tomato bisque and enjoyed an hour or so of sipping soup and tea and chatting. There are bakery items on the menu and several sandwich and salad selections. The coffee selections were extensive — I am not a coffee drinker but promised Mama I would return with her so she can try a few of their selections.
The facility is beautifully decorated, with a rustic feel to it. It is comfortable and inviting, and I was overwhelmed at how much work and planning must have gone in to the opening.
The owners have for sure done their part to create a welcoming, inviting place to enjoy time with your family and friends.
Now it is time for us to do our part and support them.
A lot of stuff is coming — a story time is planned in the mornings for little kids and the next music night will be a group of cellists that play contemporary music. To keep up with the events and all the activities planned at Wellston Station, like them on Facebook.
So go try it.
Our waitress, refilling the tea, asked how we enjoyed the bisque and told us a little about the time and effort that the chefs were putting into the menu. As we got ready to leave, she asked us to tell all our friends and I promised I would.
And I just did.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net or 396-2467.
