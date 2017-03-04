Sneezz bass player looks back on band, career

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings Pause

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

0:50 Log Cabin Drive project final touches

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

0:58 Mercer's Gardner thrilled to be back in title game

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead