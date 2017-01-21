Amen Corner

Andrew United Methodist Church
Homecoming and note burning service, with special music by the Davidson-Shannon Family. Covered dish luncheon, with the church furnishing the meat. 2430 Ga. 127, Kathleen. RSVP, 478-987-7934. 10 a.m. Jan. 29.
Young Ladies Book Club
Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. Meets Bi-weekly and name of book selected at first meeting. Childcare provided. 478-953-3090 or Emma, eacmphail@gmail.com. 6:30-7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 29.
Ladies’ Monday Bible Study (Aglow)
Believing Jesus: A journey through the Book of Acts (Lisa Harper’s video study). All ladies welcome. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Taught by Glenda Wallace. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday’s of Jan. 30-Feb. 27.
Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study (Aglow)
Andy Stanley’s video study on decision making. Your Move: four questions to ask yourself when you don’t know what to do. Leader: Michelle Whitley. All ladies welcome. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. (First building, in the cafe). Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 31.
Camping And Backpacking Course
Nine-week course to learn how to enjoy the wilderness safely. Three camping trips. Instruction on all aspects of hiking, camping and backpacking. Central Baptist Church, 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins. Cost: $2 per person plus $10 for workbook per family. Register by Feb. 1. 478-953-4778 or 478-953-9319. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays of Feb. 6-April 17.
Spaghetti Lunch And Concert
Lunch followed by a concert featuring Simply Country. Cornerstone Bible Fellowship, 10157 U.S. 341, Fort Valley. Karen, 478-397-6568. 12:30 p.m. (lunch), 1:30 p.m. (concert) Feb. 12.
Trinity United Methodist Food Pantry
478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Life Works: Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Registration requested. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesdays.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
A Course In Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday of the month.
Treasures In The Barn
Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Bonaire United Methodist Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Friday.
Clothing, Canned Goods And Other Items
Dorcas House Ministries, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Women Of Vision Summit ‘Inspiring & Empowering Women’
Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 N. (next to Byron Medical), Byron. All welcome. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Women Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women’s Bible Study
Book: “Unshakeable Faith” by Kathy Howard. The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays bimonthly.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Path To Shine Mentoring Program
Weekly mentoring program for all elementary children. Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path To Shine, www.pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Mondays.
Hebron Men’s Fellowship Iron Sharpens Iron
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 N., Byron. 478-953-0224 or visit hebronfellowship.com. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), first Monday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
