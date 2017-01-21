Bailey, Brynlee Austyn, born Dec. 17 to Tracy Traylor and Gregory Bailey of Warner Robins.
Harmon, Shatara Z’riya, born Dec. 17 to Latoya Harmon and Thomas Riley of Montezuma.
Hunt, Lorenzo Jabes III, born Dec. 17 to Tayoshi Shennett and Lorenzo Hunt of Perry.
Spencer, Iris Jane, born Dec. 17 to Michael and Sabrina (McHurg) Spencer of Perry.
Patel, Hari Keyur, born Dec. 18 to Keyur and Nilam Patel of Centerville.
Puryear, Dallas-Ray Ra’Shaud, born Dec. 18 to Toni Puryear of Warner Robins.
Nelson, Samuel Lucas, born Dec. 19 to Brian and Anna Nelson of Warner Robins.
Nobles, Chandler Edison, born Dec. 19 to Jennifer (Fountain) Nobles and Russell Nobles Jr. of Eastman.
Minetti, Olivia Jade, born Dec. 20 to Rocco and Audrey (VanLandeghem) Minetti of Kathleen.
Wright, Londyn Shay Audrey, born Dec. 20 to Chiantia Wright.
Emerson, Ivey Elizabeth, born Dec. 21 to Brandi Besse and Jay-David Emerson.
Sadowski, Zoey Taylor, born Dec. 21 to Joseph and Nicole (Bunker) Sadowski of Bonaire.
Haskell, Zofia, born Dec. 22 to Michelle (Bravo) Haskell and Ronald Haskell Jr. of Warner Robins.
Rivera, Ja’she Aesir, born Dec. 22 to Elizabeth Rivera and Jauarious Knight of Macon.
Smith, Constantine Burt, born Dec. 22 to Joseph and Megan (Sumner) Smith of Warner Robins.
Smith, Ja’siah Jacoby, born Dec. 22 to Kionda Allen and Jaron Smith of Warner Robins.
Comments