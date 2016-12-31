People are going to be taking to the streets on Robins Air Force Base

Since 1996, each new year has kicked off in Warner Robins with runners and walkers gathering for the annual marathon, half-marathon and 5K run/walk at the Museum of Aviation. Sponsored by the Museum of Aviation Foundation and the Robins Pacers Running/Walking Club, this year’s event will be held on Jan. 14. The three races are part of the Run & See Georgia Grand Prix Series and are run on Robins Air Force Base from the start at the museum. The marathon course is USA Track & Field certified making it a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and is open to six-person relay teams. The half marathon is also USA Track & Field certified. Trophies and medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, top active duty male and female finishers, and the relay team winner.
Disposable electronic chip timing will be used for the races, which start at 8 a.m. for the marathon, 8:15 a.m. for the half-marathon and 8:30 a.m. for the 5K walk/run. All runners are required to show a valid ID when picking up their race packets.
Proceeds from this event support the programs at the museum, which is one of the largest education-centered aviation museums in the nation. For further details email caryldeems@windstream.net or visit www.museusmofaviation.org.
Other events
Ladies and Men’s Night Out will be held 5 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Wellston Center, 152 Maple Street in Warner Robins. This is a very popular event filled with live entertainment, covered dish dinner brought by those attendin, and fellowship for those 50 and older. The fee is $3 apiece. Call 478-293-1066 to sign up to attend.
Also on Jan. 20, the Central Georgia Technical College Foundation, whose main campus is in Warner Robins after merging with the Macon college, will host Pomp & Circumstance Casino Night & Fundraiser from 7-11 p.m. at Emerson Ballroom in Macon. This is a black-tie/cocktail attire event offering prizes that include electronics, vacation packages, artwork and other unique items. Tickets are $50 each or $85 per couple with proceeds benefiting school foundation. For complete details visit www.centralgatech.edu/foundation or call 478-757-3503.
The Warner Robins Community Concert Association has three concerts remaining in the 2016-17 season series. Mark your calendar now for Feb. 12 when Georgia College’s Max Noah Singers and the Cat’s Meow perform a contemporary pop show for the first time in Warner Robins. The performance will be at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive. Individual tickets at the door are $15, with students of all ages admitted free of charge. For more details on this and the remaining concerts this season, email wrcca819@yahoo.com.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted to submit information at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
