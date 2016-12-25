Amen Corner

Fort Valley Mount Olive CME Church
Watch Night and Candlelight service with five area CME Churches. The Rev. Brad Goss and Ushers Temple CME, the Rev. L. Jerome Jones and St. Louis CME Church, the Rev. Billy Heard and Macedonia CME Church, the Rev. Leon Williams (guest speaker) and Fairview CME Church, the Rev. Rufus Cole Jr. and Mount Olive CME Church (host church). 1206 Knoxville St., Fort Valley. 478-213- 7565. 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
End-Time Harvest Church
Night Watch service. 114 Bell Drive, Warner Robins. 478-922-7910. 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Christ United Methodist
New Year’s Day service, no Sunday School. 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-922-0211. 11 a.m. Jan. 1.
New Smyrna Baptist
Morning worship service, with the Rev. Colby McKenzie preaching and the Rev. Walter L. Glover Jr. preaching in the afternoon service. 104 Smyrna Church Road, Fort Valley. 478-987-0034. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
In Christ International Bible College Winter Classes
Orientation held Jan. 22, 2017. Classes begin Jan. 23, 2017. 104 Constitution Drive, Warner Robins. To get an application, call 478-971-1270 or go to faithlifefamily.com. 6 p.m. Jan. 22 and 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23.
Trinity United Methodist Food Pantry
478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Life Works: Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Registration requested. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesdays.
Food Pantry Distribution
St. Peter AME Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 478-825-8452 or stpeteramechurch@bellsouth.net. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of each month.
A Course In Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday of the month.
Treasures In The Barn
December specials include a bag of clothes for $3, exclusions apply, and half-price books. Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Bonaire United Methodist Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Friday.
Clothing, Canned Goods And Other Items
Dorcas House Ministries, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Women Of Vision Summit ‘Inspiring & Empowering Women’
Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 N. (next to Byron Medical), Byron. All welcome. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Women Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women’s Bible Study
Book: “Unshakeable Faith” by Kathy Howard. The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays bimonthly.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Path To Shine Mentoring Program
Weekly mentoring program for all elementary children. Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path To Shine, www.pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Mondays.
Hebron Men’s Fellowship Iron Sharpens Iron
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 N., Byron. 478-953-0224 or visit www.hebronfellowship.com. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), first Monday of each month.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
