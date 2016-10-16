Howard, Jayden Xavier, born Sept. 11 to Tiffany Brown and Henry Howard of Centerville.
Shine, Kaleb Kash, born Sept. 11 to Destiny McCloud and Willie Shine Sr. of Warner Robins.
Beltran, Jayden Tristan, born Sept. 12 to Janyd Torres and Javier Beltran of Bonaire.
Bernstein, Riley Claire, born Sept. 12 to James and Jennifer (Wulwick) Bernstein of Macon.
Garris, Winter Ivy Salzman, born Sept. 12 to C. Steven and Tansy-Marie Salzman-Garris of Warner Robins.
Garrison, Jack Allen, born Sept. 12 to Cayla Rudler and Anthony Garrison of Perry.
Jones, Lukas Knox, born Sept. 12 to Jenna Grundner and Randall Jones of Perry.
Lashley, Rowen Jace, born Sept. 12 to Michael and Ryann (Headley) Lashley of Byron.
Lewis, Wilson Levi, born Sept. 12 to Matthew and Kathryn (Knuchel) Lewis of Warner Robins.
McCoy, Julious Lamonte, born Sept. 12 to Tysherra Northwtt and Julious McCoy of Eastman.
Solomon, Canija Nakayla, born Sept. 12 to Carmesha Solomon and Freddie Griffin of Fort Valley.
Chupp, Brecken Morris, born Sept. 13 to Jeremy and Rachel (Warren) Chupp of Fort Valley.
Garza, Grayson Nguyen, born Sept. 13 to Dennis and Thuy Puong (Nguyen) Garza of Warner Robins.
Hughes, Kayden Culver, born Sept. 13 to Morgan Hughes of Warner Robins.
Oller, Eli Cole, born Sept. 13 to Courtney Fincher of Fort Valley.
Tabora, Sarah Ruth, born Sept. 13 to Yung-En Cho and Manuel Tabora Deras of Warner Robins.
Huerta, Heaven Gabrielle, born Sept. 14 to Miguel and Adriana (Corona) Huerta of Perry.
Hernandez, Leonardo Javier, born Sept. 15 to Danisha Smith of Warner Robins.
Patel, Hair J., born Sept. 15 to Jignesh and Dhruviben Patel of Macon.
Watson, Jimmy Lee, born Sept. 15 to Lee and Brittany Watson of Warner Robins.
Wright, Kingston Jaleel, born Sept. 15 to Ashley Wright of Warner Robins.
Housand, Milaina Grace, born Sept. 16 to Jared and Denise (Aldrich) Housand of Perry.
Murray, Kaidence Ramiayia, born Sept. 17 to Dendree Stallings and Chris Murray Jr.
