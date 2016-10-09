Check out haunted trail and spooky police station in Warner Robins

Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail will open this year in Warner Robins at the Museum of Aviation on Friday and Saturday nights in October. Dates are 8-11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-31. A family friendly hour will be available from 7-8 p.m. each Saturday night during operation.
An exciting addition to Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail this year is the opening of a second October venue, The Attic, which was located at the Perry Haunted Barn in years past. The combination of the two attractions includes an assortment of scary experiences in the woods and through a variety of haunted barns.
A combination ticket to enjoy both the Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail and The Attic is $22 per person. But tickets are available at $15 each for a single haunted trail ticket and $8 per person for a ticket to The Attic. A military discount will be given in the amount of $2 per ticket for active duty and retirees. Military ID will be requested for military ticket holders. Groups of eight or more are eligible for a discount. The museum asks that children under 12 be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available now at www.moagiftshop.com/thenevermorehillshauntedtrail.aspx. Please contact Jenny Maas at jenny.maas@musuemofaviation.org or 478-926-2791 to schedule a group for this event.
All proceeds from the Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail and The Attic support the programs of the Museum of Aviation Foundation.
The old police station at 800 Young Avenue in Warner Robins will be the site of the “Haunted House” during the last two weekends in October. Hosted by the Warner Robins Police Department, the Haunted House will be open from 7-11 p.m. from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1.
The “Not-So-Haunted” version of the Haunted House will be on Halloween night from 6-7 p.m. to allow children to trick-or-treat.
Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person, adults and children. However, several local businesses are selling tickets in advance that are $8. Those locations are Circle Ace on Commercial Circle, The Costume Shop of Georgia on Watson Boulevard, Daylight Donuts on Russell Parkway, and Martin’s Barbeque on Watson Boulevard and South Houston Lake.
Special Olympics will be the benefactor of all proceeds from this year’s Haunted House. For additional information on the WRPD Haunted House, call the WRPD Information Officer at 478-302-5417.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
