The Sun News

October 9, 2016 3:02 PM

Births

Delmain, Julianna Marie, born Sept. 1 to Blake and Stephanie (Estrada) Delmain of Warner Robins.

Martin, Drake Alexander, born Sept. 3 to Alexandra Parker and Zachary Martin of Perry.

Patel, Shan A., born Sept. 4 to Anupam and Megha Patel of Warner Robins.

Whibbey, Tyrez Eizeka Kent, born Sept. 4 to Kinyatta Latrish Smith and Thurman Whibbey of Warner Robins.

Grant, Lamir Devontae, born Sept. 6 to Shakira Wesley and Marquis Grant of Cordele.

Hicks, Kadence Omarii, born Sept.6 to Niyah Hicks of Warner Robins.

Johnson, Shea Warner, born Sept. 6 to Doug and Ashley (Moser) Johnson of Warner Robins.

Jordan, Jewell Keolani, born Sept. 6 to Jeffery and Christina (Celebrado) Jordan of Kathleen.

Merion, Addyson Bryelle, born Sept. 6 to Lindsey Lowe and Brandon Merion of Byron.

Stover, Asher Edwin, born Sept. 6 to Charis Gibbs and Derek Stover of Warner Robins.

Tolliver, Awesome Dawn Marie, born Sept. 6 to Hailey Duncan and Brandon Tolliver of Warner Robins.

Gibson, Lilly Grace, born Sept. 7 to Clift and Jordan (Nettles) Gibson of Montezuma.

Gutierrez, Camila E. Land, born Sept. 7 to Carolina Land Gutierrez and Raman Kumar of Caracas-Venezuela.

Heiba, Suhaib Salaheddin, born Sept. 7 to Buthena Nagi and Salaheddin Heiba of Warner Robins.

Hollingsworth, Brady Cameron, born Sept. 7 to Jennifer Mason and Charles Hollingsworth of Rochelle.

Joiner, Armani Naomi, born Sept. 7 to Keneka Johnson and Brandon Joiner of Warner Robins.

Lowe, Erie Raelyn, born Sept. 7 to Ariel Brown and Ramone Etien Lowe of Warner Robins.

Austin, Weston Jayce, born Sept. 8 to Annmarie Tervolis and Kenneth Austin of Byron.

Chambers, Liam Christopher, born Sept. 8 to Christopher and Ashley (Lee) Chambers of Kathleen.

Farrow, Philip Colin and Paris Isabella, twins born Sept. 8 to Shekera Fallow and Philip Lane of Warner Robins.

Pund, James Sebastian, born Sept. 8 to James and Jennifer (Jones) Pund of Warner Robins.

Thomas, Wade Walker, born Sept. 8 to Blake and Kelly (Whiddon) Thomas of Perry.

Frazier, Ivy Lorenza, born Sept. 9 to Verna Tuff and Master Frazier of Bonaire.

Garcia, Juliet Gloria, born Sept. 9 to Gabriel Garcia and Juana Hernandez Garcia of Byron.

Reidl, Amelia Kate, born Sept. 9 to Daniel and Elizabeth (Martin) Reidl of Centerville.

Sealy, Daviss Asher, born Sept. 9 to Ethan and Julie (Daviss) Sealy of Warner Robins.

Ali, Remy Lucina Mohammed, born Sept. 10 to Justin Mohammed Ali of Warner Robins.

Related content

The Sun News

Comments

Videos

Special Olympians show up in droves for bowling tournament

View more video

Sports Videos