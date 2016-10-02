Briceno, Jocelyn, born Aug. 22 to Yessica Casas and Jesus Briceno Vargas of Warner Robins.
Faulks, Messiah Ericus, born Aug. 22 to Shannara King of Warner Robins.
Johnson, Kaiden Elijah, born Aug. 22 to Rafael and Labria (Rozier) Johnson of Cochran.
Jones, Richard Nathan, born Aug. 22 to Richard and Amanda (Seymour) Jones of Warner Robins.
Churchwell, Adilynn Elizabeth, born Aug. 23 to Richelle Turman and Adam Churchwell of Warner Robins.
Grilliot, Lennox Paul, born Aug. 23 to Johnny and Kasi (Salter) Grilliot of Hawkinsville.
Lockhart, Christina Ce’Denia Khloe, born Aug. 23 to Omeshia Lockhart of Butler.
Olvera, Tianna Hefziba Hernandez, born Aug. 23 to Kenia Hernandez Olvera of Warner Robins.
Ruiz, Brittany Madison, born Aug. 23 to Javier and Johanna (Rodriguez) Ruiz of Warner Robins.
Woolfolk, Ty’Mier RaJohn, born Aug. 23 to Leonard and Charlotte (Hollingshed) Woolfolk of Fort Valley.
Gibson, Sadie Lanier, born Aug. 24 to Thomas and April (Mobley) Gibson of Hawkinsville.
Hubbard, Michael Wade, born Aug. 24 to Breanna Cox and Michael Hubbard of Warner Robins.
Yoder, Jenny Carol, born Aug. 24 to Melvin and Faith Yoder of Montezuma.
Henderson, Viante Windale, born Aug. 25 to Akiruh Jackson and Viante Henderson of Vienna.
Hoang, Clinten Nam, born Aug. 25 to Cuong Hoang of Warner Robins.
Sims, Isabel Esther, born Aug. 25 to Karlton and Eliza (Young) Sims of Perry.
Brackett, Alaina Naomi, born Aug. 26 to Rebecca Brackett of Perry.
Jones, Gabriel Dalton, born Aug. 26 to William and Heather (Young) Jones of Fort Valley.
Murray, Benson Ralph Santiago, born Aug. 26 to Andrew and Elizabeth (Rodriguez) Murray of Warner Robins.
O’Dell, Zoey Jane, born Aug. 26 to Ashley Roy and Cory O’Dell of Bonaire.
Grant, Kyrie Oliver, born Aug. 29 to Shawna Hoyer Bryant and Shannon Grant of Warner Robins.
Strickland, Ronan Philip and Ryker Lane, twins born Aug. 29 to Rhett Strickland Jr. and Andrea (Gamboa) Strickland of Warner Robins.
Dewitt, Lucca Kye Swenson, born Aug. 30 to Shawn and Lena (Bloodworth) Swenson Dewitt of Warner Robins.
Grundhauser, Amora MacKenzie, born Aug. 30 to Andrew and Kyla (Price) Grundhauser.
Sizemore, Kash Michael, born Aug. 30 to Brittany Sizemore of Leesburg.
Clark, Kieran Isaac Frank, born Aug. 31 to Willie and Shakirea Clark of Centerville.
Godfrey, Grayson Ian, born Aug. 31 to Ryan and Melissa (Simmons) Godfrey of Pineview.
Mann, Khylani Najir, born Aug. 31 to Danielle Wilson and Christopher Mann of Warner Robins.
Plank, Twila Faith, born Aug. 31 to Darrell and Suzanna (Brenneman) Plank of Montezuma.
Sowels, Isabella Marie, born Aug. 31 to James Sowels III and Tracie (Guerra) Sowels of Bonaire.
Thomas, Madison Renee’, born Aug. 31 to Naima Simpkins and Eugene Thomas of Fort Valley.
Lacson, Sofia Jane, born Sept. 1 to Sholla Voung and Joshua Lacson of Warner Robins.
Lucas, L’Ryah Ah’Blessyn Idella, born Sept. 1 to Earnestine Lucas of Fort Valley.
Guzman, DeAndre Khaza, born Sept. 2 to Elizabeth Guzman of Roberta.
Hart, Issiah Demar, born Sept. 3 to Nyesha Hart of Warner Robins.
