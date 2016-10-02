Amen Corner

Christ The Redeemer Anglican Church
Healing service and celebration of the Holy Eucharist. 2815 U.S. 41, Fort Valley. 478-287-6411. 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
Mount Olive CME Church
Revival, with the Rev. Lindsey P. Napier preaching Oct. 10, the Rev. Brad Gross on Oct. 11, the Rev. Calvin Ezell on Oct. 12. 1206 Knoxville St., Fort Valley. 478-213-7565. 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12.
Warner Robins Aglow International Meeting
Rhonda Wade from Warner Robins will be speaking on how God spoke to her and delivered her from a life of addiction. Love offering. Christ Chapel South, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. 478-929-5795 or www.Aglow.org. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
Women’s Bible Studies
Beth Moore’s study, “Entrusted: A Study of II Timothy.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Oct. 10, 17. Andy Stanley study, “Your Move,” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Oct. 24-Nov. 14.
Women’s Bible Study
Christa Kinde’s study, “Encouraging One Another.” No childcare provided. Christ Chapel (front building), 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays of Sept.- Dec. 13.
First United Methodist Marketplace And Flea Market
Vendor booths, chili cook-off, taster’s booth with homemade food, consignment clothes, silent auction, and CHIPS. Flea market has furniture, tools, housewares, Christmas decorations, and more. 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 478-923-3737. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5.
All Saints’ Episcopal Women’s Marketplace
Reserve your spot. Inside spots are 6 feet by 6 feet. Outside spots are under our tent, and you can use our 6-foot table or you can bring your own and shelves or other tables. Lunch will be served and there will be a bake sale of homemade goodies. Casseroles also can be picked up that are pre-ordered. Casseroles are sweet potato, hash brown, broccoli, squash, corn, chicken. The deadline to reserve table space is Oct. 24. The cost is $35, and you keep all your profits. 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. For table reservations or vendors, call 478-923-1791 or lindaschristie@gmail.com. All casseroles are $12 each. Call 478-960-1333 for casserole orders. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Trinity United Methodist Food Pantry
478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Life Works: Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. Registration requested. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesdays.
A Course In Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday of the month.
Treasures In The Barn
October specials include a “bag of clothes for $5”, exclusions apply and half price books. Fall and Halloween decorations available. Christ The Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Bonaire United Methodist Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Friday.
Clothing, Canned Goods And Other Items
Dorcas House Ministries, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Women Of Vision Summit ‘Inspiring & Empowering Women’
Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 N. (next to Byron Medical), Byron. All welcome. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Women Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women’s Bible Study
Book: “Unshakeable Faith” by Kathy Howard. The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays bimonthly.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Path To Shine Mentoring Program
Weekly mentoring program for all elementary children. Program provides help with homework, reading and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path To Shine, www.pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Mondays.
Hebron Men’s Fellowship Iron Sharpens Iron
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 N., Byron. 478-953-0224 or visit www.hebronfellowship.com. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), first Monday of each month.
Parents Of Prodigal Children Support Group
For parents of teens living a prodigal lifestyle. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins. 478-988-5430 or email joy.king@cox.net. 7-8:30 p.m., third Monday of each month.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
