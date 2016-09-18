Tolliver, Cree Anae, born Aug. 5 to Richard Tolliver Jr. and Kayanna (Grant) Tolliver of Kathleen.
Williams, Marshon Isaiah, born Aug. 5 to Sheondra Tabor and Marques Williams of Warner Robins.
Hogan, Maximus James, born Aug. 6 to Sheldon and Francine (Rosario) Hogan of Warner Robins.
Seawright, Kiyen Ali Love, born Aug. 6 to Garysia A. S. Seawright of Warner Robins.
Allen, De’Corian Naylor, born Aug. 7 to Cortney and Latoya (Oliver) Allen of Fort Valley.
Barfoot, Jason Chase, born Aug. 8 to Candace Rowland and Chris Barfoot of Warner Robins.
Nerger, Scarlett Faith, born Aug. 8 to Kimberly Nerger and Adam Arrington of Warner Robins.
Blasingame, Isabella Marie, born Aug. 9 to Regina Manson of Fort Valley and Murray Blasingame of Reynolds.
Harrison, Erilyn Sanah, born Aug. 10 to Keristy Harrison of Montezuma.
Norrell, Emma Rage, born Aug. 10 to Haley Jackson and John Norrell of Lizella.
Brooks, Bella McKenzie, born Aug. 11 to Andrea Pyron and Michael Brooks of Warner Robins.
Gibson, Ey’vah Marie, born Aug. 11 to Shavikia (Lynnett) Gibson of Fort Valley.
Player, Aidan Lee, born Aug. 11 to Joshua and Kaylyne (Cavallo) Player of Warner Robins.
Durham, Malayia I’mon, born Aug. 12 to Miasha Hall and Willie Durham Jr. of Eastman.
Shugart, Branson Reed, born Aug. 12 to Brandon and Chancey (Lavender) Shugart of Warner Robins.
