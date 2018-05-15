One person died and two others were injured in a head-on collision on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Ga., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Wayne Crenshaw
Houston & Peach

One dead, two injured in Warner Robins wreck

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

May 15, 2018 08:14 PM

WARNER ROBINS, GA

A fatal accident has blocked the west bound lanes on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

At about 6:46 p.m. Tuesday a Ford F-150 traveling east on Watson crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck a Kia SUV head on, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release. Another vehicle was sideswiped.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. The driver of the Ford F-150 was also taken to the hospital.

The accident happened at the intersection of Austin Avenue, in front of the Huddle House.

