One dead, two injured in Warner Robins wreck

A fatal accident has blocked the west bound lanes on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.
At about 6:46 p.m. Tuesday a Ford F-150 traveling east on Watson crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck a Kia SUV head on, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release. Another vehicle was sideswiped.
The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. The driver of the Ford F-150 was also taken to the hospital.
The accident happened at the intersection of Austin Avenue, in front of the Huddle House.
