Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Perry

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

February 05, 2018 01:47 PM

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Perry early Monday.

Authorities identified the woman as 27-year-old Courtney Hamilton of Warner Robins.

About 5 a.m., Hamilton was driving south on Perry Parkway when her vehicle went off the west side of the road near Yorktown Drive, overturned and struck a tree, Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Robbie Roberson said..

"We don't know what caused her to run off the roadway," Roberson said.

Hamilton was not wearing a seat belt, he said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

