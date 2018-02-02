Parolee kicked in the front door of Warner Robins home and shot resident, warrants say

A parolee has been arrested in a Sunday night home invasion on Pleasant Hill Court in which a man was shot and a woman held at gunpoint.
Christopher Deontrez Howard, 23, of Warner Robins, was charged with home invasion, burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault in the 11:15 p.m. incident, according to jail records.
Another man, also masked, invaded the home with Howard, Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner said Friday afternoon. The second suspect has not been identified, he said.
Both Howard and the other man, described as short, had on camouflaged overalls. The victim was shot when he tussled with Howard, Wagner said.
Never miss a local story.
Howard is accused of kicking in the front door of the home, going into the bedroom and shooting a man in the thigh, warrants said.
"He was shouting, 'Give me the money,' " Wagner said of Howard.
Howard also allegedly took a female resident from another bedroom to the garage at gunpoint during the armed robbery.
But she was able to call 911 before Howard came into the bedroom, Wagner said.
By the time Howard had forced her to the garage, police car sirens could be heard.
"Gotta run. Gotta go," Howard allegedly said in front of the woman as he and his accomplice fled, Wagner said.
Another person in the the home was in a bedroom and ran to the bathroom when the home invasion occurred, Wagner said.
Howard and the male victim knew each other, Wagner said.
Howard was arrested about 8 a.m. Friday at an Atrium Court home in Warner Robins by U.S. marshals with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Wagner said. Howard was booked into the Houston County Detention Center about an hour later.
Howard was also charged with violation of parole.
He was on parole for a Houston County conviction of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
He was paroled June 21 of last year after serving about two years of his four-year sentence for the 2014 crime.
Comments