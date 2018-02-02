Three teens arrested in Waffle House holdup in Warner Robins

Three teens have been charged with last week's stickup of a Waffle House.
Miori Iyana Basley, 17, of Bonaire, Christopher Grant, 17, of Warner Robins, and 16-year-old male, also of Warner Robins, are each charged with armed robbery, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Warrants were issued based on tips and physical evidence gathered by Warner Robins police Detective Carder Gravitt during his investigation, the release said.
The three are accused of coming in the restaurant at 1287 South Houston Lake Road at 3:12 a.m. Jan. 23 after the last customer left and demanding money.
The robbers, initially described as three men, fled with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the register.
The two employees at the restaurant when the robbery occurred locked themselves in a restaurant until police arrived.
Identities of those under 16 charged with crimes are shielded by Georgia law unless tried as an adult.
