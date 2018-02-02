Miori Iyana Basley, left, Christopher Grant
Miori Iyana Basley, left, Christopher Grant
Miori Iyana Basley, left, Christopher Grant

Houston & Peach

Three teens arrested in Waffle House holdup in Warner Robins

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

February 02, 2018 12:36 PM

Warner Robins

Three teens have been charged with last week's stickup of a Waffle House.

Miori Iyana Basley, 17, of Bonaire, Christopher Grant, 17, of Warner Robins, and 16-year-old male, also of Warner Robins, are each charged with armed robbery, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Warrants were issued based on tips and physical evidence gathered by Warner Robins police Detective Carder Gravitt during his investigation, the release said.

The three are accused of coming in the restaurant at 1287 South Houston Lake Road at 3:12 a.m. Jan. 23 after the last customer left and demanding money.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The robbers, initially described as three men, fled with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the register.

The two employees at the restaurant when the robbery occurred locked themselves in a restaurant until police arrived.

Identities of those under 16 charged with crimes are shielded by Georgia law unless tried as an adult.

More Videos

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 1:47

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Pause
Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 1:12

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 1:33

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:54

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 1:39

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 0:56

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire 2:45

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 1:47

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Pause
Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 1:12

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 1:33

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:54

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 1:39

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 0:56

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire 2:45

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

View More Video