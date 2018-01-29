Warner Robins city clerk resigns, says he was going to be fired

Warner Robins City Clerk Bill Harte has resigned.
Harte said in an email Monday he was told by Mayor Randy Toms that City Council wanted him out.
"This afternoon, Mayor Toms accepted my letter of resignation and stated that I am on administrative leave until February 23, 2018; but, Mayor Toms also told me the Council wanted me now out, and that (if) I didn’t leave now I would be dismissed by the Council," the email stated. "So, not sure what the purpose of the administrative leave is at this point. As far as I’m concerned, I’m no longer employed by the City as of this moment."
Neither Harte nor Toms could immediately be reached for comment. However, in the email Harte also included his resignation letter, which was dated Jan. 22.
"After a weekend of reflection and discussion with my wife, I have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to end my employment with the City," the letter stated. "Please accept this letter as my notice of resignation from my current position and from my employment with the City.
"I am requesting that my separation date by February 23, 2018. This should allow more than adequate time for consideration of my replacement and for planning for the transition."
Harte was appointed clerk on April 20, 2015, after having previously served as the city's chief finance officer. The city clerk's office overseas financing, purchasing and taxes.
