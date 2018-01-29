Man shot in buttock after argument escalates in Houston County; Accused now in jail

A 26-year-old man was charged Monday with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting another man in the buttock during an argument 57 hours earlier.
Antonio Hogue, who fled after the midnight shooting Friday at a Gunsmoke Road home, turned himself in Monday morning, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland.
Jordan Nicholas Evora, 28, who lives at the residence, was treated and released from the Medical Center, Navicent Health, over the weekend, Holland said.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 12:05 a.m. Saturday to the residence in reference to a person shot. Evora was already on the way to Houston Medical Center in a private vehicle.
One deputy met up with Evora and his live-in girlfriend at the hospital, while other deputies secured the crime scene. Evora was later taken by ambulance to the Medical Center.
His girlfriend, who was a witness, told authorities what happened, Holland said. Evora also met with a sheriff's investigator after he was released from the hospital.
Friday night, after most of the guests had left a small gathering at the residence, Hogue and Evora got into an argument that escalated into Hogue shooting Evora once in the lower right buttock, Holland said.
"They had some kind of confrontation," Holland said. "There was possibly some pushing and shoving ... This is just one of these situations that an argument escalated and led to (Hogue) producing a handgun and firing a round."
Hogue was being held at the Houston County Detention Center without bond. He was booked into the jail at 9 a.m. Monday.
Sheriff's records listed both Byron and Perry addresses for Hogue.
Comments