Madison Lee Stewart
Madison Lee Stewart
Madison Lee Stewart

Houston & Peach

Teen mom charged with murder in drowning of baby at a safe house in Warner Robins

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 26, 2018 10:43 AM

Warner Robins

A 19-year-old is accused of drowning her 16-month-old boy early Friday in a bathtub at a safe house for battered women in Warner Robins, Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton said.

"It's just a tragic situation," Talton said. "I tell you what, it makes me sick just to think somebody would do something like this."

Madison Lee Stewart was jailed at 7:20 a.m. on a murder charge in the Houston County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Arrest warrants were issued later Friday morning for malice murder, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Randall Banks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"She got up, the baby was crying and she went to the restroom; had the baby, and the baby quit crying and then, at some point while she was in the bathroom, she filled the tub with water and held the baby down until it drowned," Banks said.

Stewart then went and told a worker at the safe house that her baby had drowned, Banks said.

Warner Robins police were dispatched and found the drowned boy fully clothed in another location in the safe house, Banks said. The mother had moved the baby after the drowning, he said.

Police asked Stewart 'a generic question, 'Tell me what happened here' ... And, basically, she told them she got stressed out and drowned her baby," Banks said.

The Houston County sheriff's Juvenile Division was called to investigate the case.

Warner Robins crime scene investigators worked the crime scene for sheriff's investigators.

Stewart also admitted to drowning her baby when interviewed by Houston County sheriff's Investigator Sgt. Justin Heath Collins at the Warner Robins police station, Banks said.

"The circumstances of the killing show an abandoned and malignant heart by filling up a bathtub with water and placing the child face down in the tub holding his head under water until dead," the arrest warrant said.

The drowning occurred between 12:01 a.m. and 1:01 a.m. the warrant said.

The boy's name was Hunter Sebastian Stewart, the warrant said.

An autopsy was planned for Friday at the GBI crime lab in Macon.

The biological father of the child has not yet been notified because authorities have not been able to find him, Banks said.

Stewart apparently had been staying at the safe house because she basically had no other place to go, Banks said.

The undisclosed location of the safe house is known to authorities and those who work with domestic violence victims.

More Videos

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Pause
'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting 0:54

'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 4:27

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill 0:51

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Pause
'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting 0:54

'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 4:27

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill 0:51

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

View More Video