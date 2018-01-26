Teen mom charged with murder in drowning of baby at a safe house in Warner Robins

A 19-year-old is accused of drowning her 16-month-old boy early Friday in a bathtub at a safe house for battered women in Warner Robins, Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton said.
"It's just a tragic situation," Talton said. "I tell you what, it makes me sick just to think somebody would do something like this."
Madison Lee Stewart was jailed at 7:20 a.m. on a murder charge in the Houston County Detention Center, according to jail records.
Arrest warrants were issued later Friday morning for malice murder, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Randall Banks.
"She got up, the baby was crying and she went to the restroom; had the baby, and the baby quit crying and then, at some point while she was in the bathroom, she filled the tub with water and held the baby down until it drowned," Banks said.
Stewart then went and told a worker at the safe house that her baby had drowned, Banks said.
Warner Robins police were dispatched and found the drowned boy fully clothed in another location in the safe house, Banks said. The mother had moved the baby after the drowning, he said.
Police asked Stewart 'a generic question, 'Tell me what happened here' ... And, basically, she told them she got stressed out and drowned her baby," Banks said.
The Houston County sheriff's Juvenile Division was called to investigate the case.
Warner Robins crime scene investigators worked the crime scene for sheriff's investigators.
Stewart also admitted to drowning her baby when interviewed by Houston County sheriff's Investigator Sgt. Justin Heath Collins at the Warner Robins police station, Banks said.
"The circumstances of the killing show an abandoned and malignant heart by filling up a bathtub with water and placing the child face down in the tub holding his head under water until dead," the arrest warrant said.
The drowning occurred between 12:01 a.m. and 1:01 a.m. the warrant said.
The boy's name was Hunter Sebastian Stewart, the warrant said.
An autopsy was planned for Friday at the GBI crime lab in Macon.
The biological father of the child has not yet been notified because authorities have not been able to find him, Banks said.
Stewart apparently had been staying at the safe house because she basically had no other place to go, Banks said.
The undisclosed location of the safe house is known to authorities and those who work with domestic violence victims.
