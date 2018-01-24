Houston commission chairman mum on election plans

Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker and five other county officials are up for re-election this year.
Stalnaker isn't saying yet whether he plans to seek another term.
"I'll have that announcement in about a week or two," he said.
Stalnaker has never faced opposition, even when he first ran for the job in 2010.
Also up for re-election on the commission is Post 2 Commissioner Jay Walker, who said he will seek re-election. All of the commission seats are countywide.
The primary election will be held May 22 and the general election will be Nov. 6. Qualifying is March 5-9 at the Board of Elections office at the old courthouse in Perry.
The Board of Education has three members up for re-election. Those are Fred Wilson, the longest serving member of the board, Hoke Morrow and Lori Johnson. All three said they plan to seek re-election.
Morrow's seat is an at-large post while the other two seats are districts.
The only other Houston official up for re-election is State Court Judge Jason Ashford, who said he is running again.
The County Commission set the qualifying fees Tuesday. The fees, based on the salary of the position, are: State Court judge - $4,141; Commission chairman - $2,816; County commissioner Post 2 - $360 and Board of Education - $108.
The school board and judge's seats are non-partisan, so those will be decided in the primary unless there is a run-off.
