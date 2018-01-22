This former post office and voting precinct in the Kathleen community of Houston County is up for sale.
This former post office and voting precinct in the Kathleen community of Houston County is up for sale. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

Houston & Peach

Former post office, voting site up for sale

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 22, 2018 02:51 PM

Warner Robins

A former post office and voting precinct in Houston County is up for sale.

The building has sat vacant for years, but is still owned by the county. At Tuesday's County Commission meeting, the board is set to vote to declare the building surplus property. Sealed bids will be taken.

The building is at 1052 Ga. 247 in the Kathleen community. It is next to a convenience store at the intersection of Ga. 127. It sits on .34 acres and the tax assessors office has it valued at $64,400.

Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker said the building had previously been a post office and was a voting precinct until that precinct moved to Veterans High School a few years ago. He said the county no longer has a need for the building.

Mark Baker, the county purchasing agent, said in a few days he will post details of how to bid on the property on the county's website at www.houstoncountyga.org. Click on the "Business" tab at the top of the page and then scroll to the purchasing department link.

A sign with information on how to bid will also be placed in front of the building. Baker said he isn't sure about the current condition of the building but he said the county has continued to maintain it.

In a separate bid Baker said the county is also re-offering a 1-acre tract on Moody Road that the board had declared surplus in March. No one bid on it at that time so the county is offering it again. The tract is at 3008 Moody Road, just south of Ga. 96 across from Georgia Cooling. It was acquired during right-of-way acquisition for the widening of Moody Road.

