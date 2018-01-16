In Tuesday's pre-council meeting, Warner Robins City Council members debate a move to make an economic development consultant for the city into a liaison for the council.
Warner Robins council move puts administrator position on hold

By Wayne Crenshaw

January 16, 2018 08:36 PM

The Warner Robins City Council on Tuesday made a personnel move that puts plans to hire a city administrator on hold.

The council voted 5-1 to make Charles Whatley an administrator for City Council. He currently is an economic development consultant for city's Development Authority.

Members in support of the move said his role would be to keep the council members informed of city matters. They said he would not have authority over any city employees.

Councilman Tim Thomas said the only cost to the city is that Whatley will now get health benefits. Thomas estimated that to be $15,000 annually. The Development Authority currently pays Whatley's company $11,000 per month for his services, and that will continue along with his service to the authority.

"If we've got a question, instead of six of us contacting a department head on one issue, he can go get the answer and email all six of us and that department head can deal with one person," Thomas said.

The council seemed likely to approve a city administrator position at the start of the year. It had already approved an ordinance creating the position prior to the November election. The only new member on council, Daron Lee, supported hiring a city administrator during his campaign.

However, Thomas acknowledged that many citizens remain against hiring a city administrator.

Whatley's position would not take any authority from the mayor, Thomas said, but would help the council be able to make more informed decisions and communicate better with city departments.

"This is the best of both worlds," Thomas said during a pre-council debate on the issue. "It gets us what we need as a council and still leaves the mayor with his powers."

Thomas said after the meeting that the ordinance creating the city administrator position will remain in place, but the council will not go forward with it at this time. He said he still believes the city will eventually have a city administrator.

Councilman Mike Davis cast the only vote against the measure. He said he had no problem with Whatley but had questions about how the position would work. He said he only heard about the proposal Friday and believed the council should take more time to consider it.

Mayor Randy Toms has expressed support for giving the city clerk more authority to act in a role similar to city administrator, but not for creating a separate position that would take away from his authority.

He read from the city charter that the mayor is the chief executive officer of the city.

"If that's what y'all need, I am not going to oppose it," he said, referring to the proposal voted on Tuesday. "But I don't need anybody to come in here and help me do my job."



