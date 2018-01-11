Tommy McCarter of Perry bought his granddaughter, Natalie, 2, wheels at the Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale in this March 2007 Telegraph fie photo.
Houston & Peach

Need to make some extra money? Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale has a spot for you

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 11, 2018 12:48 PM

Perry

Time to clean out out the closets, the attic, the garage, and make some money. Georgia's longest yard sale is just around the corner.

Applications are now available for the 2018 Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale that stretches more than 200 miles along the Golden Isles Parkway, also known as U.S. 341, that runs through Perry.

This year's event is March 9-10.

Individuals and groups are invited to sell everything from antiques to dishes to clothes to toys to crafts to food along the route.

The route runs from Barnsville to Brunswick and through Lamar, Peach, Crawford, Houston, Pulaski, Dodge, Telfair, Jeff Davis, Appling, Wayne, and Glynn counties.

"People will be coming from across the Southeast to shop and have fun during the two-day event," the Perry Area Convention and Visitors Bureau posted on Facebook.

For more information on setting up in Perry, call the chamber at 478-988-8000, or pick up an application at the Perry Welcome Center. You can also visit PeachesToTheBeaches.com to set up in Perry or elsewhere along the route. Click on the area where you want set up.







