He gave badge No. 545, but that belongs to a real Jones County cop, warrant says

A former detention officer for the Jones County Sheriff's Office has been indicted on a felony charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
The indictment against 22-year-old Damion McCoy of Macon was handed up by a Houston County grand jury Tuesday.
McCoy is accused of falsely holding himself out as a "Deputy Cooley" of the Jones County Sheriff's Office with the intent to mislead David Mumford, a reserve deputy with the same agency, according to the indictment.
About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6 when Mumford was working security for the Georgia National Fair, McCoy allegedly approached Mumford and introduced himself as Deputy Cooley with the patrol division of the sheriff's office, according to a Houston County sheriff's incident report.
Mumford didn't recognize him.
McCoy allegedly told Mumford that he'd been gone for two weeks attending a special investigations class with other Jones County sheriff's investigators, the report said.
Mumford didn't buy it, especially because McCoy also told him that his badge number was 545, the report said. That's Mumford's badge number, according to an arrest warrant.
Mumford started to confront McCoy, but was distracted, and McCoy walked away, the report said. Mumford lost sight of him in the large crowd.
Bibb County sheriff's Deputy Robbie Allen was with Mumford when the conversation took place with McCoy, and Allen confirmed Mumford's account, the report said.
McCoy was fired from the Jones County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 5, 2016, the report said. He'd worked there since July 24, 2014 as a detention officer.
McCoy was not a mandated state certified law enforcement officer when serving as a sheriff's detention officer and he had no arrest powers, the report said.
Several prior incidents have been reported throughout Jones and Bibb counties of McCoy falsely representing himself as a police officer, according to the report.
McCoy was listed as an unemployed laborer in a Houston County arrest and booking report. He is free on a $2,500 bond pending trial.
McCoy could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
