Suspect fires a parting shot in stickup of Chinese restaurant in Warner Robins

Warner Robins police are investigating a stickup at a Chinese restaurant.
At 8:54 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Top Wok at 1244 Watson Blvd. in reference to an armed robbery with a shot fired, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner said no one was hurt in the robbery.
Two men came into the restaurant, one brandishing a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier, according to the release.
Never miss a local story.
The men fled on foot northwest toward McArthur Boulevard with an undisclosed amount of cash.
While running, one of the men fired a small gun and a bullet struck the drive-thru window of the restaurant.
No customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident. A police K-9 track for the suspects was unsuccessful.
The suspects were described as a 6-foot-tall, skinny black man wearing black clothing and a ski mask and a skinny black male, standing about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet, wearing dark clothing and a bandanna over his face, the release said.
Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments