Houston & Peach

Suspect fires a parting shot in stickup of Chinese restaurant in Warner Robins

By Liz Fabian And Becky Pursesr

lfabian@macon.com

bpurser@macon.com

January 09, 2018 08:23 AM

Warner Robins police are investigating a stickup at a Chinese restaurant.

At 8:54 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Top Wok at 1244 Watson Blvd. in reference to an armed robbery with a shot fired, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner said no one was hurt in the robbery.

Two men came into the restaurant, one brandishing a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier, according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The men fled on foot northwest toward McArthur Boulevard with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While running, one of the men fired a small gun and a bullet struck the drive-thru window of the restaurant.

No customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident. A police K-9 track for the suspects was unsuccessful.

The suspects were described as a 6-foot-tall, skinny black man wearing black clothing and a ski mask and a skinny black male, standing about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet, wearing dark clothing and a bandanna over his face, the release said.

Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street
'It can be that way again' 1:33

'It can be that way again'
'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 1:12

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

View More Video